Stuffed flamingo, pelican, heron and others also found during Tarxien raid - police
Around 20 stuffed birds found at house were not registered with WBRU
A house in Tarxien which police raided on Thursday on poaching suspicions also contained around 20 unregistered stuffed birds, authorities said on Saturday.
Police said that a joint investigation with the Wild Birds Regulation Unit had confirmed that several stuffed birds found at the residence were in breach of the law.
Among them was a stuffed flamingo, white stork, white pelican, great crested grebe and purple heron.
Police and WBRU officials who raided the residence on Thursday had also found a number of dead protected birds in freezers at the house.