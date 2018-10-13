Advert
Saturday, October 13, 2018

Stuffed flamingo, pelican, heron and others also found during Tarxien raid - police

Around 20 stuffed birds found at house were not registered with WBRU

A house in Tarxien which police raided on Thursday on poaching suspicions also contained around 20 unregistered stuffed birds, authorities said on Saturday.

Police said that a joint investigation with the Wild Birds Regulation Unit had confirmed that several stuffed birds found at the residence were in breach of the law.

Among them was a stuffed flamingo, white stork, white pelican, great crested grebe and purple heron.

Police and WBRU officials who raided the residence on Thursday had also found a number of dead protected birds in freezers at the house.

