PN applauds mechanism to protect vulnerable people

Photo: Shutterstock

The Nationalist Party has applauded the government's initiative to create a mechanism to protect vulnerable people, especially to help women come out of the vicious prostitution circle.

But the PN said it was disappointed that once again the government had failed to consult the Opposition on such an important subject.

An 'exit programme' for prostitution should be realistic and sustainable, the Opposition said in a statement. The dangers faced by vulnerable people in prostitution who have no choice, should be a priority.

The PN said it was prepared to give its contribution to the reform in a drive to help the vulnerable and bring to justice those who exploit them.

