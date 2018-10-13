No need for alarm over Żebbuġ road collapse - spokesman

The road between Żebbuġ and Attard.

The authorities said there was no cause for alarm after motorists flagged a visible crack close to a small bridge between Żebbuġ and Attard.

Road users posted messages on social media saying they feared that the crack between the road and the pavement, which was was seen some days ago, could potentially lead to a disaster following the heavy weekend rain.

Triq Ħ'Attard, a busy intersection close to St Dorothy's College, cuts through the valley.

Two steel barricades were placed on the side of the road, but motorists wondered if the unlit structures were merely glossing over a much bigger problem.

"Bridge starting to collapse coming from Żebbuġ to Attard. It is still open to traffic. Please avoid if possible as extent of damage is still unknown," said a post on the Maltese Roads Traffic Updates Facebook page.

But a spokesman for Infrastructure Malta told Times of Malta it was the asphalt that had caved in and there was no problem with the structure.

"The damage shown in the photo shared on social media is not part of the nearby bridge, and is not affecting its structural stability. The road and the bridge were inspected earlier this week, and once again today, and do not need to be closed. Works to replace the damaged asphalt and underlying material is scheduled to start as soon as possible this weekend, weather permitting."