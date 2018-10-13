Harassment of former partner lands man in trouble

A man who would not give up on trying to rekindle his relationship with his former partner, was granted bail after denying charges of harassment and stalking upon his arraignment on Saturday.

The 32-year old Birkirkara man, whose name cannot be published under court order, was arrested after his ex-partner reported that she was being followed about and harassed by her former lover.

Police investigations led to his arrest and his arraignment over charges of harassment, stalking, causing fear of violence and threats against his former partner, allegedly committed over the past days.

Prosecuting Inspector Matthew Spagnol explained how several reports had been filed by the woman alleging that the man, with whom she had been in an on-off relationship, had persisted in following her about, repeatedly calling her on the phone in spite of their definitive break up.

After hearing submissions on bail, duty magistrate Ian Farrugia upheld the request against a personal guarantee of €3,000, an order to sign the bail book twice a week and to abide by a curfew.

The court also issued a protection order in favour of the alleged victim, strongly warning the man not to approach her in any way. Moreover, upon a suggestion by the defence, the man was placed under a supervision order.

The court ordered a ban on the publication of the name of the accused to safeguard the interests of the alleged victim.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.