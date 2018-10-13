Fish farm inspections yield discrepancies

File photo.

New measures will govern the operations of fish farms after inspections showed discrepancies in the number of fish caught with the registrations filed.

A number of inspections were carried out as part of a regular exercise yielded the discrepancies, the Department of Aquaculture said in a statement on Saturday.

The department pledged that further investigations will be carried out by the competent authorities. No further details were given about the discrepancies found.

The Environment Ministry said the department would be carrying out further inspections over the coming weeks to ensure the sustainability of the sector.