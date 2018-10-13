Advert
Saturday, October 13, 2018, 18:37

Fish farm inspections yield discrepancies

Ministry underlines the need for sustainability in the sector

File photo.

File photo.

New measures will govern the operations of fish farms after inspections showed discrepancies in the number of fish caught with the registrations filed. 

A number of inspections were carried out as part of a regular exercise yielded the discrepancies, the Department of Aquaculture said in a statement on Saturday.

The department pledged that further investigations will be carried out by the competent authorities. No further details were given about the discrepancies found. 

The Environment Ministry said the department would be carrying out further inspections over the coming weeks to ensure the sustainability of the sector. 

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Roads flood as nation braces for a wet weekend

  2. Watch: Flooded roads, stranded motorists and submerged sites as...

  3. 'We cannot compensate for inflation caused by property boom' -...

  4. More witnesses testify in Caruana Galizia case

  5. Three in five worried about adequate pension

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 13-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed