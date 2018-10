Debris was swept off the road by authorities. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A balcony at an abandoned house in Sliema collapsed in the early hours of Saturday morning, as rain and wind lashed the Maltese islands.

Limestone bricks spilled out onto the middle of Triq Patri Marjanu Vella as a result of the collapse, though thankfully nobody was hurt and no cars damaged in the incident.

Authorities removed the bricks and debris on Saturday morning.