Air Malta blames pilots' union for delays

A court has temporarily upheld an injuction by Air Malta to stop industrial action by the Airline Pilots Association (ALPA), in a dispute stemming from different interpretations of the collective agreement.

The airline applied for the warrant on Friday, saying that various "recommendations" by the union to its members had caused delays and even led to one flight being cancelled. It argued that the union had not followed mandatory

conciliation and arbitration procedures laid down in the collective agreement.

The airline explained that after the collective agreement was signed in January talks had been held ALPA on the interpretation of various parts.

"The way ALPA is interpreting these clauses is deemed disadvantageous and

unfair to Air Malta.

"Over the past months ALPA has issued several ‘recommendations’ to

its members to follow restrictive practices that limit flexibility and

productivity. These ‘recommendations’ have negatively affected the

airline and its customers and caused delays on several flights" the airline said.

A case in point happened on September 19 when a flight to Paris Orly had to be cancelled when ALPA advised its members not to accept the flight on an off-day when all standby pilots called in sick.

Air Malta said it would do everything in its power to protect its interests and

those of its passengers and minimise any disruptions.