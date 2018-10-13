Advert
Saturday, October 13, 2018, 22:55

Watch: Depay shines as Netherlands thump Germany to heap pressure on Loew

Netherlands' Memphis Depay celebrates his goal with Georginio Wijnaldum

Memphis Depay scored one goal and put in an exhilarating all-round display as the Netherlands outclassed Germany 3-0 in their UEFA Nations League clash at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday.

Depay also struck the crossbar late on and Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum netted the other goals for a rampant Dutch side as their resurgent home form continued with a sixth victory in their last seven in front of their own fans.

The win was a first in 16 years for the Dutch over Germany, who have one point from their two League A, Group 1 matches and face a trip to pool leaders and world champions France on Tuesday.

The 2014 world champions dominated possession but failed to convert their chances and the Netherlands hit them on the break to heap more pressure on Germany coach Joachim Loew, whose side have won only three of their 10 matches in 2018 and were knocked out of the World Cup at the group stage.

 

