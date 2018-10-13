Azerbaijan's Medvedev urges fans for support

Azerbaijan's captain Maksim Medvedev (second from left) speaking at the press conference, at the Baku Olympic Stadium. Photo: Gianluca Lia

Buoyed by last Thursday's 3-0 rout of the Faroe Islands, Azerbaijan are eyeing another win to kick start the second round of their UEFA Nations League Group D3 commitments, when they host rock-bottom side Malta on Sunday, at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

The Azeri side boasts a lot of players with international experience, including seven who form part of the current domestic champions Qarabag, who are coached by Gurban Gurbanov who is also Azerbaijan's head coach.

Photo: Gianluca Lia

Among the experienced players in the former Soviet Union roster is Maksim Medvedev, who plays for Qarabag and has collected 53 caps for Azerbaijan.

The 29-year old defender is confident that his team can take victory home against Malta but he has urged his supporters to attend the game in order to maintain their promotion hopes alive.

"We have a good atmosphere in our squad and we are totally focused on winning against Malta," Medveded told a news conference at the Olympic Stadium.

"However, I would like to see more fans at the stadium because their support is important and we would be very glad to win in front of our own crowd."

Azerbaijan's previous home tie was their Nations League opener when they crossed Kosovo in a goalless stalemate, last September.