What happened on... October 13

10 years ago - The Times

Monday, October 13, 2008

Karl Chircop dies

Labour MP Karl Chircop died in a London hospital early yesterday afternoon, aged 43, having been in a coma since August 3 when he suffered a brain haemorrhage as a result of a stroke.

A family doctor, he had been an MP since 1996 and was the Labour Party spokesman for health before he died.

He is survived by his wife Adriana and his four children, who were at the hospital when he died, together with his mother and other members of the family. Dr Chircop had collapsed when as he was about to wash the wheels of his car in the garage. Although his children had already washed it, the doctor – whose wife had described him as “a perfectionist” – still decided to give them another scrub.

Dr Chircop celebrated his 43rd birthday in Mater Dei Hospital a few days after he was rushed there when he collapsed on a Sunday evening. He was kept in intensive care.

A couple of weeks later, an improvement in his condition was registered and a ray of hope shone through when he was considered to be no longer in a deep coma, although still unconscious.

Towards the end of August, after showing positive signs, the MP was flown to the UK in an air ambulance for further treatment at the National Hospital of Neurology and Neurosurgery in London’s Queen Square.

25 years ago - The Times

Wednesday, October 13, 1993

Acid found on murder victim’s body

A member of the forensic science laboratory yesterday evening testified before Magistrate Dr Joseph Apap Bologna that hydrochloric acid had been found on the body of Diane Gerada.

He was testifying in the compilation of evidence proceedings instituted by the Police against Grazio Gerada, 35, of Marsaxlokk who is charged with the murder of his wife Diane on September 9.

At the start of yesterday’s session, forensic experts Christopher Farrugia and Mario Mifsud presented their reports to the magistrate.

Christopher Farrugia’s report was limited to the blood samples taken from the scene of the crime and to the examination of dried blood beneath the fingerprints of the accused.

Mario Mifsud, a pharmacist, testified that he had lifted five items from the scene of the crime and that his report was restricted to an examination of the acid found on the victim’s body. The acid was found to be highly concentrated hydrochloric acid.

The fingerprints of the accused were taken in court and scene of the crime officer PC John Ellul filed his report.

Half a century ago - Sunday Times of Malta

Sunday, October 13, 1968

£23,000 Chalet project

The Chalet, Għar-id-Dud, Sliema, is to be demolished and turned into a nightclub and restaurant by the British firm JOKA Investments (Manchester) Ltd. The whole project is expected to cost over £23,000 in construction and equipment.

The firm has taken the Chalet site on a 50-year lease from the Maltese government but will be receiving no government assistance. JOKA have been given a letter of intent from the Building Areas Permits Board stating that “the scheme was wholly approved but should be signed by a local architect before the necessary permits and licenses are granted.”

The designs of the new Chalet have been carried out by “Studioportelli” of Valletta.

The new project will be in the shape of a ship, to safeguard it against the rough seas.

Prayers for rain

In a circular issued from the Archbishop’s Curia over the signature of His Lordship Mgr E. Galea Vicar General and Mgr J. Mifsud, Chancellor, His Grace the Archbishop calls for prayer “in view of the fact that it is late in the season and it has still not rained”.