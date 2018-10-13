Times of Malta drives another Hunt success

Some of the participants for The Hunt. Photos: Mark Zammit Cordina

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A record number of participants took part in the fourth edition of The Hunt, a treasure hunt organised by Times of Malta on Saturday.

Organised by Times Events, the participants gathered at the Times of Malta offices in Mrieħel where all participants gathered for registration and the collection of clue sheets. Coffee was served to all by Costa Coffee, the new cafe in Mrieħel.

Participants then embarked on a three-hour hunt through different locations, looking for clues and treasures, which were handed in to the judges at the end of the hunt.

The participants met at the Times of Malta building in Mrieħel. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The participants then met up up for a light reception and prize giving at the Renault & Dacia Showroom, Kind’s – Auto Sales Ltd in Lija.

The winners of The Hunt were given a prize, varying from Air Malta flights to hampers to books. The sponsors were Air Malta, Virtu Ferries, Vodafone, Dacia, Sonax, Twistees, Pasta Rummo, Taste of India, Cisk, Corinthia Hotels, Radisson Hotels, Henry J Beans, Carolina Herrera, Complete Supplies, XFM and Costa Coffee. All participants were given a gift bag.