Pharmacies open tomorrow

Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310);

Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 82, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697);

St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 230, Fleur-De-Lys Road, Santa Venera (2148 2558);

Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954);

Melita Pharmacy, 127, St George’s Road, St Julian’s (2137 8657);

Victor’s Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352);

Misraħ Kola Pharmacy, Pitkali Street, Attard (2143 4137);

Santa Margherita Pharmacy, Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426);

Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Imħar Street, Qawra (2158 0881);

Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Road, Tarxien (2180 2986);

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529);

Polymer Pharmacy, Xgħajra Road, Żabbar (2167 6263);

Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfred Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2166 1644);

Bronja Pharmacy, Sonata, Bronja Street, Żurrieq (2168 2251);

Remedies Pharmacy, 1 Parish Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);

Joyce’s Pharmacy, 8th September Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow at Safi parish square, between 8:30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.