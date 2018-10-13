Advert
Saturday, October 13, 2018, 11:18

Pharmacies open tomorrow

9am to noon

Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310);
Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 82, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697);
St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 230, Fleur-De-Lys Road, Santa Venera (2148 2558);
Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954);
Melita Pharmacy, 127, St George’s Road, St Julian’s (2137 8657);
Victor’s Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352);
Misraħ Kola Pharmacy, Pitkali Street, Attard (2143 4137);
Santa Margherita Pharmacy, Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426);
Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Imħar Street, Qawra (2158 0881);
Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Road, Tarxien (2180 2986);
Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529);
Polymer Pharmacy, Xgħajra Road, Żabbar (2167 6263);
Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfred Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2166 1644);
Bronja Pharmacy, Sonata, Bronja Street, Żurrieq (2168 2251);
Remedies Pharmacy, 1 Parish Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828);
Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);
Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);
Joyce’s Pharmacy, 8th September Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow at Safi parish square, between 8:30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - October 12, 2018

  2. Announcements - October 13, 2018

  3. Dark tales at Fort St Angelo

  4. Another extreme Foster Clark LifeCycle Challenge completed...

  5. History, traditions at Vittoriosa

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 13-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed