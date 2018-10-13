Pharmacies open tomorrow
9am to noon
Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310);
Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 82, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697);
St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 230, Fleur-De-Lys Road, Santa Venera (2148 2558);
Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954);
Melita Pharmacy, 127, St George’s Road, St Julian’s (2137 8657);
Victor’s Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352);
Misraħ Kola Pharmacy, Pitkali Street, Attard (2143 4137);
Santa Margherita Pharmacy, Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426);
Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Imħar Street, Qawra (2158 0881);
Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Road, Tarxien (2180 2986);
Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529);
Polymer Pharmacy, Xgħajra Road, Żabbar (2167 6263);
Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfred Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2166 1644);
Bronja Pharmacy, Sonata, Bronja Street, Żurrieq (2168 2251);
Remedies Pharmacy, 1 Parish Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828);
Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);
Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);
Joyce’s Pharmacy, 8th September Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486).
■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.
■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.
■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.
Blood donation
■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow at Safi parish square, between 8:30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.