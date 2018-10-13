Free entry to monumental Ġgantija Temples

Entry to Ġgantija Temples in Xagħra is free of charge tomorrow. The prehistoric temples are included in the Unesco World Heritage List and are among the oldest free-standing monuments in the world, preceding Stonehenge and the Egyptian pyramids.

Legend has it that the Ġgantija Temples were built by a race of giants since some of their massive megaliths exceed five metres in length and weigh over 50 tons. Even nowadays, these phenomenal structures never fail to amaze.

Entrance is from a modern Interpretation Centre, which is this year celebrating its fifth anniversary. Visitors have the opportunity to explore various aspects related Neolithic life. The Centre is also home to a selection of the most significant finds discovered at various prehistoric sites in Gozo.

This open day event is being organised in collaboration with the Planning and Priorities Coordination Division within the Ministry for European Affairs and Equality.

Guided tours are available at 9.30 and 11am, 1 and 3pm. The site is open from 9am till 5pm.

For more information visit www.heritagemalta.org