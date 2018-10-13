Announcements - October 13, 2018

BOOKER. On October 12, at the Little Sisters of the Poor Home, Ħamrun, FRANCESCA SAVERIA (Rina), widow of Joseph, aged 95, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Miriam and her husband Tonio Bonavia, her son Joseph and his wife Eileen, her grandchildren Andrew, Anna, Naomi, Sarah, Jonathan and Alexander, her great-grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces and numerous friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, October 13, at 2pm, at the Little Sisters of the Poor chapel, Ħamrun, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Little Sisters would be much appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

CORTIS. On October 12 at Villa Maria Annunziata, Balzan, Sister Annunziata (of the Sisters of Charity), aged 105, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today at 2pm at the chapel of the convent of the Sisters of Charity, 55, Birbal Street, Balzan, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Masses

Tomorrow being the 36th anniversary since MARY D’AMATO went to meet the Risen Lord, Masses in her memory will be said at St Augustine parish church, Valletta. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

Mass for the repose of the soul of VINCENT A. RIZZO will be said tomorrow, Sunday, October 14, at 10.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

In Memoriam

de’ CONTI MANDUCA – SUE, 23.04.’51 – 13.10.’96. Treasured loving memories on the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Ave Maria. Her sisters, brothers and their families.

MICALLEF – HILDA, née Boffa, MD, B.Sc., DCP (Lond.). In ever loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and sister, today the second anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her son Philip and wife Marilu, her daughter Anne and husband Peter Schranz, her sister Melina Sant Cassia and granddaughters Nicola and Catherine and grandson Jonathan. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. May she rest in peace.

PORTELLI – TONINU and RITA. Treasured and unfading memories of our beloved parents who departed this life 11 and 16 years ago, respectively. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Their children Anna, Josette and Colin. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

STAFRACE – CETTINA. Cherished and unfading memories on the 13th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by Josie and his wife Suzanne, Odette and her husband Patrick and her grandchildren Alexia, Stefan, Allen and Daniel. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

