Malta Digital Exchange announces key Malta financial markets executive as new CEO

Malta Digital Exchange has identified Johan Ditz Lemche as its new CEO.

Lemche, a Danish national residing in Malta for the past seven years, holds multiple board positions within the financial markets. He is a committee member of the Financial Markets Association Malta (FMAM) and authored educational documentation on best practices in the financial industry. With an international background working for some of Europe’s major specialised banks, advanced technical knowledge and management capabilities, Mr Lemche brings the requisite expertise to manage MDX.

Malta Digital Exchange announced last month its impending launch of an institutional-grade security token exchange leveraging Australia’s Paritech technology, which will be applying for a licence from the Malta Financial Services Authority. Malta, being at the forefront of regulatory framework for blockchain regulation, provides MDX the perfect jurisdiction for the institutional-grade platform, along with the already executed technology designed for high volume and high-performance for B2B clients.

A seasoned leader with deep experience in working in global public markets

Security tokens are set to disrupt the current capital markets with the ability to connect companies seeking to raise capital directly with those who want to invest, bridging the gap between crypto-assets and traditional markets.

Mr Lemche will work with local regulators to bring MDX online, focusing on achieving their Virtual Financial Asset (VFA) Exchange and Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) licences and spearhead MDX’s growth.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of stepping into the CEO position at MDX and am honoured by the trust that has been invested in me by the board. We have the right team and our vision is to become the world’s premier securities token exchange, which will enable greater market efficiency, accessibility, liquidity and transparency within the capital markets. Malta’s new regulation sets the framework and now it’s up to us to execute,” MDX’s new CEO, Mr Lemche said.

Rick Klink will assume the position of executive chairman in a move that further solidifies MDX’s board of directors.

“We welcome Johan Ditz Lemche’s appointment as Malta Digital Exchange’s new CEO. He is a seasoned leader with deep experience in working in global public markets. It is a very exciting time in the Digital Asset space globally – major disruption is under way. Johan has the required set of skills and talent to thrive in this highly dynamic environment and to drive MDX to the forefront of the industry,” Mr Klink said.