Saturday, October 13, 2018, 10:01

Tosca at Aurora Theatre

The Aurora Theatre has been a prime location for critically-acclaimed operas since its inauguration in 1976. Since then, the venue has hosted several fine performances, including Georges Bizet’s Carmen and Giacomo Puccini’s Madame Butterfly.

This time audiences can enjoy Puccini’s timeless classic Tosca, which speaks of a dangerous love triangle between the glamorous opera singer Floria Tosca, the love-driven painter Mario Cavaradossi and one of opera’s most memorable villains – the police chief Baron Scarpia. Melodrama and lyrical arias haunt this enduring masterpiece.

For more information visit http://teatruaurora.com/opera-tosca-2018/

Tosca is being staged at the Aurora Theatre, Victoria, today at 7.30pm.

