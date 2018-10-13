Addressing Valletta’s overdevelopment

Clare Azzopardi’s new Maltese-language play deals with the gentrification of Valletta and misuse of power in society. In its dark-yet-humorous plot, the central character Ġorġ is approached with a strange request when a developer sets his sights on converting Ġorġ’s shop into a boutique hotel.

Tebut Isfar addresses the ever-relevant issue of development and construction in Malta: will Ġorġ be tempted to sell?

The play is being produced by Unifaun Theatre Company under the direction of Marcelle Teuma, and is supported by the MAF Project of the Arts Council Malta.

Tickets can be purchased from www.ticketline.com.mt. The play is being staged at the Valletta Campus Theatre (ex-MITP) today and tomorrow, and on October 19, 20, 21, 26, 67 and 28 at 8pm.