School bus ends up in swimming pool
None of the students on board was hurt
A Florida school bus ended up in a swimming pool after an accident in Florida.
Local newspapers report that a car pulled out in front of the Orange Country school bus, which tried in vain to avoid it.
The driver lost control and ploughed through a fence, ending up half immersed in a swimming pool.
There were nine students and the driver onboard at the time of the incident, with only the driver sustaining minor injuries
The bus went through a yard and the front end went into the pool with the back teetering on the edge.