Advert
Friday, October 12, 2018, 21:33

School bus ends up in swimming pool

None of the students on board was hurt

A Florida school bus ended up in a swimming pool after an accident in Florida.

Local newspapers report that a car pulled out in front of the Orange Country school bus, which tried in vain to avoid it.

The driver lost control and ploughed through a fence, ending up half immersed in a swimming pool.

There were nine students and the driver onboard at the time of the incident, with only the driver sustaining minor injuries

 

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Axe throwing takes aim at sunny Los Angeles

  2. School bus ends up in swimming pool

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 12-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed