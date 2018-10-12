Cyclists seek to halt road projects until there is consultation

The Bicycle Advocacy Group has called upon the Transport and Infrastructure Minister to desist from continuing to build or change public roads and infrastructure without “real and effective consultation” with the group.

In a judicial protest filed in the First Hall, Civil Court on Friday, the NGO representing Maltese cyclists complained that its input had been totally ignored during the consultation process regarding infrastructural works on Mdina Road, Żebbuġ.

The NGO, which aims to promote cycling as a safe and sustainable mode of transport in Malta, filed the protest against Minister Ian Borg and Infrastructure Malta this morning, arguing that the minister had put aside research-based studies and proposals that the group had submitted during meetings with him.

“Despite the fact that the group participated fully in this consultation process with altruism and civic sense, all the proposals that it made were totally ignored,” stated the judicial act signed by lawyer Claire Bonello on behalf of the group.

The judicial protest calls on the minister and Infrastructure Malta to desist from continuing to build or change public roads and infrastructure without “real and effective consultation” with the group and to change the design, infrastructure and equipment of the mentioned roads to ensure that they were not a danger to road users.

The NGO further reserved the right to seek an action for damages if its call were to go unheeded.