Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

I suffer from mobility problems and I hold a genuinely valid blue badge. At times I have to visit the Rabat health centre for brief periods of time or to make brief errands at one of the main pharmacies located close to the Rabat parish church square.

Since I live near St Dominic’s church, on the opposite side of Rabat, I have to make use of a car to reach the central part of the locality.

Two blue badge parking lots near the traffic lights and a parking lot marked ‘reserved’ in the square itself are usually occupied while the same car can be seen parked in the space reserved for blue badge holders only for days on end.

I feel this is daylight abuse as I find it difficult to park my car in the blue badge holders’ lot. To be honest, I also expect traffic wardens to check the expiry date and whether the badge is genuine or not.

Unless action is taken to rectify matters, I will have no other option but to report the matter at the Rabat police station or to Transport Malta as this is making my lifemore miserable.