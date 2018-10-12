Colourful life: Benjamin Moore makes gray its colour of the year

Paint, colour and coatings brand Benjamin Moore has announced its highly anticipated Colour of the Year 2019 – Metropolitan AF-690, a stylish gray with cool undertones.

The Benjamin Moore Colour of the Year 2019 was unveiled to leading interior designers, architects, painting contractors and influencers at an exclusive event held at The Grill & The Pool at the Seagram Building in New York, US.

“Comforting, composed and effortlessly sophisticated, Metropolitan AF-690 exudes beauty and balance,” said Ellen O’Neill, Benjamin Moore director of strategic design intelligence.

“It’s a colour in the neutral spectrum that references a contemplative state of mind and design. Not arresting nor aggressive, this understated yet glamorous gray creates a soothing, impactful common ground.”

The colour leader also unveiled its Colour Trends 2019, a corresponding palette of 15 harmonious hues that further amplify the cultured grace of Metropolitan AF-690. Ranging from ethereal neutrals to frothy pinks to rich blues and greens, the Benjamin Moore Colour Trends 2019 palette features, among others, putnam ivory, smoke, black pepper, cloud white, hale navy and pashmina.

Emphasizing the calming role gray plays in society, the Colour Trends 2019 colour card illustrates how to capture the coveted feeling of restorative quietude in any setting. Elements include the blending of heathered grays and soft linens to create an enveloping haze in a living room; utilising reflective metallic accents and easygoing neutrals to add a comforting factor to a sleek kitchen; and creating a dose of modest allure to an elegant entryway by coating the walls, doors and trim in a bold navy blue.

The richness and nuance demonstrated through the Colour of the Year and Colour Trends 2019 palette can only be achieved with Benjamin Moore products.

All 3,500 Benjamin Moore colours are available in pint samples at local retailers along with Colour Trends 2019 curated palette cards.

To learn more about the Benjamin Moore Colour of the Year and Colour Trends 2019 palette, visit www.benjaminmoore.com or www.grechellul.com.mt