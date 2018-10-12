Watch: Beerman's last-gasp strike hands Malta U-21 win

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

MALTA 2

Guillaumier 12

Beerman 90

HUNGARY 1

Szalai 48

Malta finally chalked up their first win in the Euro U-21 Qualification Group 6 after eight consecutive defeats when they edge past Hungary by the odd goal in three at the Centenary Stadium.

Myles Beerman scored practically with the last kick of the game, racing on to Jurgen Degabriele’s defence splitting ball, to hand Silvio Vella’s team their first points in the qualifying campaign.

After an early scare, Malta stood their territory well with the nimble Degabriele proving a handful for the Hungarian defenders with his pace on the right.

The hosts were rewarded with a goal after 12 minutes. The Hibernians striker was the provider with a dipping free-kick that soared above the Hungarian defence before landing into the path of Matthew Guillaumier who headed firmly into the net.

Malta threatened to increase the lead on 40 minutes when Guillaumier sprinted forward through the middle before unleashing a low drive but the alert Balazs Bese repelled his effort.

It was not before the final minute of the first half that Hungary finally managed to get another glimpse of Malta’s goal with Jean Borg rescuing his side from a potentially dangerous situation when dispossessing Szalai inside the box.

Hungary began the second half in purposeful, attacking vein and they stunned the home crowd by equalising with their first real chance.

From an inswinging cross by Donat Zsoter, Szalai darted in to head the ball firmly behind Galea.

A series of corners by Malta, stretched the Hungarian defence, strengthening the optimism of the Malta fans that turned up at the Centenary Stadium.

Malta continued to push forward. They created another chance through Beerman but good goalkeeping by Bese kept them at bay as he blocked another header by Nwoko.

Instead of holding heads in hands though, the Maltese players won the ball back and calmly built another attack for Beerman to steer the ball home at death to the delight of the home crowd.