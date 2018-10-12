Mobile blood donation unit locations - November 2018

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A mobile blood donation unit will be present in the following localities throughout November:

Sunday, November 4: Żurrieq from 8.30am to 1pm, in front of local council administrative offices



Sunday, November 11: Żejtun from 8.30am to 1pm, next to the parish church

Xewkija – mobile team from 8am to 1pm in Xewkija Berġa



Sunday November 18: Bormla from 8.30am to 1pm by Dock No.1 entrance (in front of American University of Malta building)

Sunday November 25: Qawra from 8.30am to 1pm in front of the parish church

For more information, visit the National Blood Transfusion Service Facebook page.