Mobile blood donation unit locations - November 2018
A mobile blood donation unit will be present in the following localities throughout November:
Sunday, November 4: Żurrieq from 8.30am to 1pm, in front of local council administrative offices
Sunday, November 11: Żejtun from 8.30am to 1pm, next to the parish church
Xewkija – mobile team from 8am to 1pm in Xewkija Berġa
Sunday November 18: Bormla from 8.30am to 1pm by Dock No.1 entrance (in front of American University of Malta building)
Sunday November 25: Qawra from 8.30am to 1pm in front of the parish church
Xewkija – mobile team – from 8am to 1pm in Xewkija Berġa
For more information, visit the National Blood Transfusion Service Facebook page.