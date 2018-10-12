History, traditions at Vittoriosa

Birgu by Candlelight starts tomorrow morning with schoolchildren visiting places of cultural and historical interest. On Saturday, renowned performers will be roaming about the narrow winding streets entertaining audiences. Concerts in churches and street musicians will be participating during the evening in several street corners. Traditional lacemakers will be in various streets to show off their talented workmanship.

Throughout the weekend, Heritage Malta will be offering a reduced combined admission fee to the Inquisitor’s Palace, the Malta Maritime Museum, and Fort St Angelo.

Today, a combined ticket for the price of €2 will provide access to the Inquisitor’s Palace and the Malta Maritime Museum between 5 and 11pm (last admission at 10.30pm)

Tomorrow, a combined ticket for the price of €2 will provide access to the Inquisitor’s Palace, the Malta Maritime Museum, and Fort St Angelo between 9am and midnight. The last admission is at 11.30pm.

On Saturday there will also be an exclusive curator’s tour of the Inquisitor’s Palace at 6pm, and two guided tours at Upper Fort St Angelo at 8 and 9.30pm.

On Sunday, a combined ticket for the price of €2 will provide access to the Inquisitor’s Palace, the Malta Maritime Museum, and Fort St Angelo between 9am and 5pm (last admission at 4.30pm)

Purchased tickets are valid on the day only. Children under 12 years enter for free.

More information is available from www.heritagemalta.org.