Another extreme Foster Clark LifeCycle Challenge completed successfully

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

The 27-strong team of cyclists and back-up support team members of the 2018 Foster Clark LifeCycle Challenge returned to Malta safely on Friday, having complete the biggest and toughest challenge in the series since its inception in 1999, from Abu Dhabi to Salalah in Southern Oman.

Powered by Foster Clark who donated €25,000 for research on kidney defects at the University of Malta, and led by the cool-headed founder Alan Curry, the LifeCycle Challenge had been held every year for the past 19 years in aid of renal patients.

A 10-day continuous ride, at times the route was longer than 200km a day, the cyclists rode mostly on desert roads, across mountainous region with many undulations and hills, and no doubt in scorching heat. Each day, they were quite exhausted but their courage, dedication and knowing they are helping a noble cause has kept them all focused to reach the finishing line.

“Finishing the biggest challenge was a memorable day for us. We had some injuries along the route: five riders had to withdraw, while 16 riders completed the challenge,” said Alan Curry.

“LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation will continue to work hard to generate further awareness on kidney failure and better care for renal patients, and to sustain kidney research. We thank our title sponsor Foster Clark, our other sponsors, our cyclists and back-up team who worked so hard on this challenge. Our hearts go out to those patients suffering from renal disease and families.”

Donations can still be made online on www.lifecyclechallenge.com or be sent via sms: 5061 7370 = €2.33; 5061 8920 = €6.99; 5061 9229 = €11.65; or via a call to 5160 2020 = €10, 5170 2005 = €15; and 5180 2006 = €25. Bank details are Swift code VALLMTMT, IBAN number MT 18 VALL 22013000000014814521017, Bank name Bank of Valletta, Account number 14814521017.