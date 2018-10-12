Announcements - October 12, 2018

CASAPINTA. On October 11, at the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary convent in Balzan, Sr ROSE CASAPINTA, passed away peace­fully. She leaves to mourn her loss the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, family and friends. Funeral Mass will be said today,Friday, October 12, at 2pm at the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary chapel, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

MICALLEF. On October 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY of Rabat, residing at Żejtun, aged 60, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Marthese, his son Glen and his wife Ryana and their sons Julian and James, his daughter Lara and her husband Dunstan, his daughter Mireille and her fiancé Nicholas, his daughter Denise, his brothers and sisters, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, October 13, at 7.30am, for St Catherine parish church, Żejtun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am. Donations to the Nazareth Foundation, Żejtun, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On October 10, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre (SAMOC), CHRISTOPHER, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Ramona, née Brincat, his mother Antoinette a.k.a Ninette, his sister Sandra and her fiancé Douglas, his wife’s family, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, October 13, at 8.45am, for St Theresa Sanctuary, Valley Road, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. It would be appreciated if according to Chris’s wishes, black and white attire would be worn and donations sent to The Island Sanctuary, Tas-Silġ, Delimara. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – MARIA. On the 20th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Her only daughter Frances and her husband Joe Fenech, grandchildren, Jonathan, Nicola and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD MONTALTO. In memory of MADELEINE on the third anniversary of her passing away. Loved and never forgotten with lots of special happy memories. Missed by Nick and Linda, Lawrence and Liz, Bunty and Anton and her grandchildren.

BARBARO OF ST GEORGE. In loving memory of Marchioness GLADYS, today the 41st anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts. Her daughters Edwina, Cecilia, Gladys.

CASSAR BORG – EILEEN. On the eighth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughter Marion, grandchildren Greta and Edward and their families.

GALEA – PAUL. In loving memory of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 17th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his children Iro, Tony, Franco, Sandra and their families.

GAUCI. On the sixth anniversary of the demise of MICHAEL (Lino), a loving husband and father. Always loved and never forgotten by his wife Eleonora and his daughter Maria. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.