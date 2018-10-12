chiliZ Blockchain Campus appoints MD

Beatrice Collet with Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of chiliZ.

Beatrice Collet has been appointed managing director of the chiliZ Blockchain Campus, responsible for onboarding leading players in the blockchain space to the Campus.

The chiliZ Blockchain Campus is an innovative hub which offers a turnkey solution to blockchain companies, offering access to local service providers and European banking services.

It aims to become a European gateway for Asian organisations in particular, bringing the biggest blockchain protocols and technologies to Malta. Through a series of weekly events - ICO pitches, crypto meet-ups, social gatherings - the Campus will also build a collaborative network with blockchain incubators all over the world.

The campus will host more than 200 new employees in 2019, a direct result of companies setting up in Malta.

She brings with her extensive experience from the world of strategic business development, international business journalism as well as card payments, providing business intelligence facilitating cross border operations.

chiliZ is tokenised voting platform where fans can buy, trade and execute voting or ‘crowd managers’ rights in their favorite football teams. The chiliZ project has raised $66 million from some of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges and leading crypto funds in Asia, including Binance, OK Blockchain Capital and Ceyuan Ventures.

chiliZ is a subsidiary of Malta-based Mediarex Group, a global sports and entertainment organisation, which was founded in 2006.