Sir Michelangelo Refalo Sixth Form, in collaboration with the Cultural Office within the Ministry for Gozo, is putting up a soirée as a tribute to the national poet Dun Karm Psaila at 7pm tonight.

The event will be held at the Gozo Ministry Hall. The Maltese Department of Sir Michelangelo Refalo Sixth Form Gozo invites the public to attend for an evening of singing, dancing and poetry recital in honour of this great poet.