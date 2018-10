MADC and the Manoel Theatre bring Christopher Marlowe’s classic play The Jew of Malta to the Maltese stage. The play tells the story of a man seeking revenge, which cascades into a series of ever more murderous events. It is set in a Malta envisaged by Marlowe that audiences would not historically recognise.

The production is being staged at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, tonight, tomorrow and on Sunday at 8pm.