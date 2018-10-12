Recollection of the Beslan school massacre

Belgian playwright Carly Wijs’ thought-provoking play Us/Them is being produced by The Shrinking Violets at The Splendid, Valletta.

Maria Buckle and Jacob Piccinino represent child-witnesses of the Beslan school massacre that claimed the lives of over 330 people, including 186 children.

As the two actors move around the stage, their innocence provokes an air of amusement that quickly takes on a sinister tone. The piece struck a chord with Belgian audiences during its debut, due to the unlikely approach taken towards a difficult subject matter, before being performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the National Theatre in London.

Us/Them is being staged at the Splendid, Strait Street, Valletta today, tomorrow and on Sunday. Tickets are available from http://showshappening.com .