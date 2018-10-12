BNF Bank supports the production of opera Tosca

BNF Bank is once again supporting the arts and culture scene in Gozo by sponsoring the production of Giacomo Puccini’s timeless classic opera Tosca which will be performed at the Aurora Theatre in Victoria, on Saturday, October 13.

The opera Tosca has made a reappearance at the Aurora Theatre under the stage direction of the award-winning opera director Vivien Hewitt. This production has been conceived and produced in Gozo, bringing together talented local artists.

The narrative is set in Rome during Napoleon’s time and speaks of love, lust, murder and political intrigue, making it one of the most loved masterpieces.

“BNF Bank continues to confirm its commitment to the arts and culture scene in Gozo. By supporting local productions such as Opera Tosca, we are promoting local talent through the powerful expression of creativity,” said Melvin Pellicano, head of business development department.

Tosca is included in the Gozo Cultural Support Programme and is being supported by Valletta 2018 Foundation as part of its cultural programme. Further information is available on www.teatruaurora.com.