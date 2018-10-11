Advert
Thursday, October 11, 2018, 06:20

Today's front pages: October 11, 2018

These are the stories which made it to Thursday's front pages:

The Daphne Project story revealing the extent of smuggling through Malta was the lead story on the Times of Malta, which also carried the outcome of a Transparency International study into the citizenship scheme.

In-Nazzjon focused on the Nationalist Party proposals for the forthcoming Budget, dedicating its whole front page to their presentation.

L-Orizzont reported on the escalating tension between Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and the former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil over the ownership of Egrant, as well as  a story about the EU's attitude towards jobs.

The Malta Independent also gave prominence to the Egrant story, also featuring the report released by the Church which revealed three cases of abuse in 2017.

 

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Was Michelle Muscat's signature forged? OPM 'clarifies'...

  2. Watch: 'I still believe Muscat owns Egrant,' Busuttil says,...

  3. PN media chief in public Facebook spat with his boss's wife

  4. Watch: Busuttil's comments spark rowdy sitting as Bedingfield...

  5. 'Malta has become a crossroad of illegal trafficking' – Italian...

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 11-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed