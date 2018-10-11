Today's front pages: October 11, 2018

These are the stories which made it to Thursday's front pages:

The Daphne Project story revealing the extent of smuggling through Malta was the lead story on the Times of Malta, which also carried the outcome of a Transparency International study into the citizenship scheme.

In-Nazzjon focused on the Nationalist Party proposals for the forthcoming Budget, dedicating its whole front page to their presentation.

L-Orizzont reported on the escalating tension between Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and the former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil over the ownership of Egrant, as well as a story about the EU's attitude towards jobs.

The Malta Independent also gave prominence to the Egrant story, also featuring the report released by the Church which revealed three cases of abuse in 2017.