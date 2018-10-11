Special inquiry should see whether Caruana Galizia murder was preventable - PN

The scene of last December's arrests.

The Opposition has called on the government to set up a special commission which would check whether Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder could have been prevented, and if there were any government shortcomings.

Almost a year to the day since the murder, Opposition leader Adrian Delia said that it was clear that the government did not do its duty before the murder – or even afterwards to identify who had commissioned the murder.

Highlighting the recent claims about Economy Minister Chris Cardona, linking him with one of the three men accused of her murder, the Nationalist Party said that an independent and autonomous special commission was needed.

The party said that the commission would investigate what protection the government could have provided, whether it was aware of the plot and whether they failed to act on any information.

Although the compilation of evidence against the three suspects is underway, the party wants the government to say what the police is doing to track down those who commissioned the assassination.

It also called on the government to remove the Police Commissioner who had allowed a minister’s husband to form part of the investigative team, and replace him with a competent person.