MP distances PN from Busuttil's declaration on Egrant

MP Hermann Schiavone has distanced the Nationalist Party from Simon Busuttil's declaration that he believed the Prime Minister owned secret Panama company Egrant.

On Wednesday, the former Opposition leader said in Parliament he continued to believe that Egrant belonged to the prime minister or his wife, a view shared with thousands of others, and he had nothing to apologise for.

“The report’s conclusions do not say that Egrant does not belong to the prime minister... what one finds is that ‘it does not result’ that Egrant is his, which is very different,” Dr Busuttil said during a heated debate.

But his peer Hermann Schiavone came out against his declaration.

"Dr Busuttil's declaration is his own personal, and rightful opinion," he said on Facebook.

"However, in no way is it the official party's position. The party's leader has, many times, insisted that he has full trust in the magistrate and the party accepts the conclusions of the Egrant report."

Reacting to comments, Mr Schiavone said his post was meant to combat additional damage to the party and its leader.

"Dr Busuttil is not the enemy, but a colleague who just like me has his own personal beliefs about various issues that do not fall in line with the party's position.

"There is nothing wrong with that, however, we can never weigh down the party with our own beliefs. That is why I discuss and debate my own beliefs within the party, not out in public," he said in another comment.

He also insisted that the party had to move on, and a loss by 40,000 votes reflected the party's wrong strategy.

Mr Schiavone is an ally of party leader Adrian Delia, who openly fell out with Dr Busuttil when the Egrant inquiry came out.