Hunting organisation calls on EU to reconsider spring hunting for turtle dove

Photo: Shutterstock

Hunters’ group Kaċċaturi San Ubertu has written to the European Commission asking for the ban on hunting turtle doves in spring to be reconsidered, saying that hunting in autumn was not an acceptable alternative.

Not a single turtle dove was seen in the season which closed on September 30, the president of the group, Mark Mifsud Bonnici said, insisting that offering hunters the alternative of autumn hunting was useless.

The group wrote to Environment Commissioner Karmenu Vella arguing that the ban of hunting turtle doves in spring was based on incorrect statistics. The species should not be classified as being ‘vulnerable’.

"KSU call upon your office to see that justice is served upon the underprivileged Maltese hunters where the hunting of turtle dove has now only remained the privilege of the few able to afford the luxury of satisfactory autumn hunting in mainland EU states. Clearly leaving Birdlife up to its own devices will never see the return of our traditional turtle dove spring hunt they vehemently oppose materialise," it said in the letter.