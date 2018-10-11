Advert
Thursday, October 11, 2018, 10:09

Dramatic crash wrecks car on the Strand

Classic sports car appears to be total write off

  • Photo: Simeon Stevanovic

    Photo: Simeon Stevanovic

A Jensen sports car was written off in a dramatic crash on the Strand on Thursday morning.

Witnesses sent in photos showing the extensive damage to the classic car.

The convertible was being driven by a 28-year-old Maltese man from St Julian's, when he lost control, hit the centre strip and crashed into two parked vehicles. The man declined medical treatment, according to the police.

Witnesses said it was fortunate that the accident did not occur on the other side of the road, which has gradually been filled with pavement cafés, raising concerns about just such an eventuality.

Read: Gżira mayor warns of bars, restaurants on main roads

Photo: Jean Pierre AttardPhoto: Jean Pierre Attard

 

