Tougher points system

This newspaper reported there were no plans to include parking offences in the penalty points system. That’s probably why illegal parking is so prevalent.

A simple solution for traffic congestion that daily chokes the island would be to actually enforce fines and take away points for using mobile phones and smoking while driving. More fines and points being taken away for illegal parking could result in fewer vehicles on the road, therefore, less pollution and happier law-abiding motorists and pedestrians.

The transport authorities should also penalise those leaving the engine running in unattended vehicles. The Treasury would be overflowing if such measures were to be applied across the board.