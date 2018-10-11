At our service

Last Saturday, I requested the assistance of the Valletta police to protect a small area in Floriana where my elderly parents’ building developed some damage due to bad weather earlier in the week.

Despite their busy evening due to Notte Bianca, they were prompt to assist me and secured the area to avoid any danger to passersby and parked vehicles. Moreover, they put my elderly parents’ mind at rest.

I would like to thank the police for their assistance, in particular the sergeant who went the extra mile to brief me on the way forward. It’s a great feeling to know there is assistance when we need it and this should be commended by all of us.