Eddy Privitera (September 18) charges Manwel Delia with being the protagonist in the Arriva colossal fiasco.

It could be that he lives on a different planet. It seems that since Arriva were forced to leave, he has not had any problems with today’s bus service. He did not have to wait for hours on end for a bus scheduled to arrive every hour which, more often than not, does not turn up at all, thus having to travel by taxi, if you can afford it.

Neither has he gone on a bus during the hot summer months from any stage between Pembroke and Sliema when buses are jam-packed and the drivers never refuse to carry more passengers as they drive along in a dangerous manner with commuters and students together with other passengers swinging from one side to another. It is the hot summer sweat that avoids those on the bus from sticking to one another.

How is it possible for Privitera to call others cowards at the same time that Daphne Caruana Galizia was most brutally murdered? Who is the coward? Is it possible Privitera does not know that we, Nationalists, are warned to look before we leap whenever we write about the Labour Party?