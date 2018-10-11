Advert
Thursday, October 11, 2018, 06:10 by Karl Flores, San Ġwann

A different planet

Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Eddy Privitera (September 18) charges Manwel Delia with being the protagonist in the Arriva colossal fiasco.

It could be that he lives on a different planet. It seems that since Arriva were forced to leave, he has not had any problems with today’s bus service. He did not have to wait for hours on end for a bus scheduled to arrive every hour which, more often than not, does not turn up at all, thus having to travel by taxi, if you can afford it.

Neither has he gone on a bus during the hot summer months from any stage between Pembroke and Sliema when buses are jam-packed and the drivers never refuse to carry more passengers as they drive along in a dangerous manner with commuters and students together with other passengers swinging from one side to another. It is the hot summer sweat that avoids those on the bus from sticking to one another.

How is it possible for Privitera to call others cowards at the same time that Daphne Caruana Galizia was most brutally murdered? Who is the coward? Is it possible Privitera does not know that we, Nationalists, are warned to look before we leap whenever we write about the Labour Party?

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. British but European

  2. The higher they go

  3. Not being served

  4. Presumptuous

  5. A different planet

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 11-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed