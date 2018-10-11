Watch: Malta team training ahead of Kosovo game

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Gianluca Lia

Coach Ray Farrugia has heaped praise on the development that the Kosovo national team has made in such a short time, but believes that his team has the requisites to cause an upset in Prishtina.

"I met Kosovo's coach in London and he is a really nice guy and it reflects on the team's performances, because they are doing very well," Farrugia told a news conference at the stadium.

"We have studied Kosovo very well, like they did to prepare for our game for sure, and after seeing their first two games, I must admit they are a strong team, hence it will be a good game.

"Kosovo is an accomplished squad with a lot of quality players and I believe that they have a bright future ahead of them."

Asked about Malta's expectations, Farrugia underlined the fact that his team always play to win because every game has its own story.

"We came to win, because that is what football is all about," he explained.

"Me and my staff are trying to change the national team and I feel that we are on the right track.

"Such competition allows us to measure ourselves with these kind of teams, therefore I deem the Nations League as a very challenging opportunity for us."

Pressure is part of football

Malta midfielder Paul Fenech, who has been present in both games against the Faroe Islands and Azerbaijan, is looking forward to step on the field and face Kosovo, who on paper are the team to beat.

"Playing under pressure is important in football, especially when you meet such teams," the Birkirkara player said.

"If you can't handle the pressure, it becomes impossible to play football.

"Facing Kosovo will be a tough challenge for us, but we have to keep in mind that in order to achieve a positive result, we have to stay united and remain focused throughout the whole 90 minutes."