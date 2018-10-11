Announcements - October 11, 2018

MELI. On October 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, CHARMAINE, née Pace Decesare, aged 74, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Joseph, her son Dr Clyde Meli, her brother Ronnie Pace Decesare, widower of Phyllis, Marijke, widow of her brother Godfrey, her in-law Marianne Meli, her cousins, among whom Maryanne Thake, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends, among whom Gerry Cowie of Croydon, UK, and members of Marana Thà Community led by Dr John Bonnici Mallia. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, October 13, at 8.45am, for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Flowers or donations to The Malta Community Chest Fund will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. On October 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, Fr MANUEL of The Mother of God, of the Discalced Carmelites, of Birkirkara, aged 57, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his fellow brethren of the Maltese Province of the Discalced Carmelites, his sisters Helen, widow of Manuel Sciberras and Maria and her husband Emanuel Camilleri, Mary, widow of his brother Charlie, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The public may pay their last respects and sign a book of condolences today, Thursday, October 11, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, from 5 to 7pm, as all are invited to a short prayer in the presence of his remains. A concelebrated funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, October 12, at 9.30am, at St Therese Sanctuary, Birkirkara, followed by private interment in the vaults of St Theresa Convent, Cospicua. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The Carmelite Community and his family would like to thank the staff at ITU, Mater Dei Hospital, for their dedication and care.

In Memoriam

BAJADA – ANGELA. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 34th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Cecilia, Claude, Szilvia and Benedek.

CALLEJA. Treasured memories of FRANĠISK, a special husband, father and nannu.

Time takes away the edge of grief

But memory turns back every leaf

Gone from our lives one so dear

But in our hearts forever near.

Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Rita, Frank, Grace, Charles, Julia and Nick.

CAMILLERI – RITA. Treasured and loving memories of a dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 10th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAISTRE. In ever loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, LINO, today the 12th anniversary of his death. Very much missed by his wife Lilian, née Shephard, never forgotten by his children Bryan and Jackie, Sharon and Terry, and John, and his beloved grandchildren Georgina, Eunan, Carla, Luke, Jamie and Megan. Please remember him in your prayers.

MAISTRE. In ever loving memory of my brother-in-law LINO on the 12th anniversary of his passing away to meet the Risen Lord. Please remember him in your prayers. Mary Shephard.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.