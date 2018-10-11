Stephen Sultana new chair of Trade Malta

Stephen Sultana that has been appointed as the new chair of Trade Malta, replacing David Curmi, who held the position for the past few years.

The public-private partnership between the government and the Malta Chamber of Commerce supports Malta-based businesses to go international.

Trade Malta also provides specialised training programmes in international business development and marketing, administers a number of incentives schemes and internationalisation programmes, and promotes worldwide business opportunities.

The new chair has over 20 years of experience with the international trade and investment sectors and occupied various senior positions in both the public and private sectors.

He also provided advisory and consulting services related to international business to various companies and organisations in Malta and abroad.

He started his career with Malta’s national investment promotion agency, formerly known as the Malta Development Corporation and later joined the Malta External Trade Corporation, where he served as general manager and CEO for several years before leaving the organisation to join the private sector.

In 2006, he joined Simonds Farsons Cisk plc as head of international business, responsible for spearheading the company’s internationalisation drive.

Mr Sultana has served as a director on Trade Malta Ltd since its inception.