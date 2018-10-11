Advert
Thursday, October 11, 2018, 12:57

FinTech stakeholders to form association

Capital Markets and Digital Asset Association will promote Malta

A group of stakeholders within the financial industry, blockchain and digital assets space will be coming together to form a trade association.

The Capital Markets and Digital Asset Association will represent the commercial interests of member firms and will work with government agencies, stakeholders, international organisations and the public to educate, and promote industry best practices.

The association will also promote Malta as one of the world’s top digital asset and blockchain centres of excellence.

The founding members include some of Malta’s largest players within the digital asset sector, such as digital asset exchanges Binance, OKEx, Malta Digital Exchange, Bitbay, ABE, and the Malta Stock Exchange.

