Shipping movements - October 11, 2018

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM New Jersey from Piraeus to Aliaga, the Hansa Marburg from Sfax to Benghazi, the Okee Ann Mari from Skikda to Skikda, the CMA CGM Rio Grande from Algeciras to Genoa, the CMA CGM Musset from India to Koper, the CMA CGM Columbia from Genoa to Beirut (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the MSC Ravenna from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd), the Ningbo Express to Genoa (Bianchi and Co. Ltd), and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) today.

The Fas Dammam from Napoli to Tripoli, the Max Cooler from Algiers to Izmir, the Okee August from Drydocks to Skikda, the Kreta S from Misurata to Annaba (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Liverpool Express to Caucedo (Bianchi & Co Ltd), the Maersk Arizona from Bejaia to Skikda, the JSP Slidur from Algiers to Tunis (both Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the MSC Ajaccio from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Centaurus from Suez Canal to Valencia (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Al Safat to Le Harve (Bianchi & Co Ltd), the Maersk Karlskrona from Port Said to Port Tangier (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) on Saturday.

The Hansa Cloppenburg from Algiers to Mersin, the Fiona from Dekheila to Algiers (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Melatilde from Barcelona to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Maersk Batur from Port Tangier to Izmit (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Sunday.

The BF Nilou from Mostaganem to drydock, the Janina from Gemlik to Algiers (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Contship Fun from Bejaia to Sfax, the Astrid Schulte from Izmir to Valencia (both Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Livorno to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) on Monday.