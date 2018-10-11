Unique perspective of trapping

Nassaba – Song of a Bird, written by Jimmy Grima, Joachim Robbrecht and Michael Grima, closely follows a theatre director/graphic artist and his father who is a bird trapper, and their relationship with nature. It is Teatru Malta’s collaboration with the rubberbodies collective for this autumn.

The 75-minute-long performance will be touring social clubs and venues all over Malta and Gozo. Audiences will be taken on a nostalgic and visual journey as Jimmy follows his father back to the same fields from his childhood; this time with the intention of documenting and unravelling the world, the sentiments and the arts of his father and his peers, who have mastered the art of whistling and calling like singing birds.

Bird trapping is an age-old practice that is, for the first time, being presented to audiences in a fresh new light by a leading artist, as he dissects the inner makings of the bird trapper and his practice, through his relationship with his father and extensive research into the history of this recreation. Teatru Malta’s aim through this collaboration with the rubberbodies collective is to offer spectators a unique and artistic perspective on a subject that has so many more layers to it than meets the eye.

Nassaba – Song of a Bird, will tour in a variety of unorthodox locations. Seating is limited and will vary from venue to venue. To book your tickets and for more information visit teatrumalta.org.mt or call 2122 0255.

The first production takes place at the Scouts Headquarters, Floriana tomorrow, followed by another production at La Vittoria band club, Mellieħa, on Saturday. On Sunday they will be at the Ċirklu taż-Żgħażagħ, in Xagħra, at Soċjetà Santa Marija u Banda Re Ġorġ V, Mqabba on Tuesday; at the Senglea Homing Club on Wednesday and the Verdala Palace on Thursday.

All productions start at 8pm.