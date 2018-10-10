Advert
Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 08:32 by Reuters

At least five killed as heavy rains hit Spain's Mallorca

Another 12 are missing

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

At least five people were killed as heavy rains and floods hit Sant Llorenc on the Spanish island of Mallorca overnight, emergency services said.

At least another 12 people were still missing after the downpours, local media reported.

The regional government called an emergency meeting to coordinate rescue efforts and authorities said rescue workers and military units were heading to the area to help.

"My solidarity and support goes out to the families and friends of victims and all those affected by these tragic floods," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted early on Wednesday.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Pope blames devil for Church scandals

  2. Bulgaria detains suspect over killing of journalist - source

  3. SpaceX's first private passenger says others might join him in...

  4. Limo that crashed in New York failed inspection - governor

  5. Kim Jong-un invites the Pope to North Korea

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 10-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed