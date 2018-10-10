Advert
Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 07:23 by Reuters

New Canadian citizens take oath to new heights

Suspended more than a 1,000 feet above downtown Toronto, six new Canadians took the oath of citizenship on Tuesday from the edge of one of the world's tallest structures.

Canadian Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen administered the oath to the new citizens, hailing from six different countries, as they were held in cables off a 116-story-high platform known as the EdgeWalk, on the side of the landmark CN Tower.

The tower, which soars 1,815 feet about the city, has hosted citizenship ceremonies before, but not one from such breathless heights, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Canada, which prides itself on the country's multiculturalism, accepted more than 270,000 new immigrants in 2017.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Anything you can do, I can do better...

  2. Dogs owners march on UK parliament demanding new Brexit...

  3. New Canadian citizens take oath to new heights

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 10-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed