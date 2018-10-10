Watch out for confused chicks, BirdLife says

Photo: Ben Netzger via BirdLife

BirdLife Malta is appealing to the public to look out for any stranded seabirds that may have become disorientated as they spread their wings for the first time.

At this time of year, young Scopoli’s Shearwaters leave their nests at night to train their wings in the cliffs where they breed. After several nights, they will then fledge from their remote cliff-side locations for the first time.

However, bright coastal lights can leave these young seabirds disorientated increasing their chances of becoming stranded inland in roads, seafronts, ports, towns, and other urbanised areas. Once they are stranded they are unable to fly back out to sea – where they spend the majority of their lives – putting their survival in danger.

BirdLife asked the public to report to it any sightings or findings of stranded Scopoli’s Shearwaters, particularly between October 14 and 24, the peak period for strandings, although the period can last until the beginning of November.

Although people living close to localities like Pembroke, Birżebbuġa, Ħal Far and Ċirkewwa in Malta; and Xlendi and Mġarr in Gozo are more likely to encounter such cases especially if they are taking a walk late at night or early in the morning close to the coast, it could happen almost in any location by the coast.

Where possible, stranded birds should be collected and gently placed in a cardboard box. The birds should not be given any food or water but kept in a quiet place until retrieved by BirdLife Malta staff to be safely released back at sea.

BirdLife Malta can be reached on 2134 7644 (office hours) or 7925 5697 (emergency out of office).

The Scopoli’s Shearwater, the larger of the two shearwater species, has an estimated population of 4,500 pairs in Malta – approximately 5 per cent of the world breeding population. This protected species of seabird, which can be recognised by its grey-brown back with white underbelly and yellow bill, can often be seen ‘shearing’ over the tops of waves.