Today's front pages - October 10, 2018

These are the main stories featured in Wednesday’s newspapers.

The Times of Malta says that when asked about a phone call Economy Minister Chris Cardona had allegedly received from a man, once suspected of smuggling and who had called both the minister and a suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat replied: “He told me what he said in his statement.” In another story, the newspaper says that according to a global report, Malta’s progress in reaching its United Nations Sustainable Development Goal targets deteriorated with its ranking plummeting eight places.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon say a judge has ordered the Prime Minister and the Justice Minister to testify in a the Opposition leader's Egrant inquiry access case.

MaltaToday reports about a Parliamentary exchange in which Prime Minister Joseph Muscat lashed out at former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil.

L-Orizzont says that the building of Barts Medical School in Gozo has been completed.