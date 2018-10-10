Advert
Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 16:26

No magisterial inquiry into waste dump fire

No negligence found

No magisterial inquiry is being held into the major fire at the Wastserv facility in Magħtab in August because the duty magistrate found that no negligence of any sort was involved, Environment Minister Jose’ Herrera said in Parliament on Wednesday. Nor was any damage caused to plant and machinery.

Replying to questions, the minister said he would have liked an inquiry to have been held and he had therefore appointed an internal inquiry, which is still under way.

He said the cause of the fire appeared to have been the flammable nature of the material deposited at Magħtab.

The best way to avoid a repeat, he said, was to have an incinerator, which would remove the need for this material to be stored.

The need for an incinerator was also reinforced by the fact that it was increasingly difficult for such materials to be exported, and dumps were therefore growing, Dr Herrera said.

The fire broke out in the early morning  of August 31 and produced a dark crowd which spread over a large part of Malta, prompting a health hazard alarm.

The fire was brought under control after a few hours.

Soil tests carried out in the vicinity a few weeks later found no contamination.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Daphne Project: Cardona denies 'false smears' linking him to...

  2. Watch: 'I still believe Muscat owns Egrant,' Busuttil says,...

  3. Watch: Was Michelle Muscat's signature forged? OPM 'clarifies'...

  4. PN media chief in public Facebook spat with his boss's wife

  5. Preliminary deal struck for Tumas Group to take over Manoel...

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 10-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed